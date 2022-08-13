- To Cecilia Chesney, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan CEO who was picked by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to serve on the Michigan Committee for Juvenile Justice.
The panel has been “tasked with developing and reviewing the state’s juvenile justice plan to aid in building upon the progress to close equity gaps in the juvenile justice system, reduce recidivism and create additional opportunities for youth,” according to a release.
Chesney will represent initiatives offering alternatives to incarceration on the panel, including those providing organized recreation activities.
- To retailer Meijer, which announced it will again make available year-round 15 percent savings on school and home office equipment for teachers — and expanded the coupon’s savings for items such as children’s clothes and shoes through Sept. 5.
Teachers spent on average $750 of their own funds on school supplies during the 2020-21 school year, an Adopt A Classroom survey states.
- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters, who clinched a Northwoods League playoff berth this week. It’s the fourth straight postseason appearance for the Pit Spitters, who won a league championship last season.
- To the Cherry Hut in Beulah, a restaurant now in its 100th season of serving all things cherry and beyond.
James Lewis and Dorothy Rogers Kraker started what became the Cherry Hut in 1922; their daughter Althea owned and operated it from 1950 to 1958 with her late husband, George Karl Petritz. Andrew and Christy Case are the current owners and operators.
Christy Case said the cherry pies are still created from Dorothy’s recipe — with just the sugar content adjusted.
“It’s a joy to see the guests come in. Some have been coming for five generations,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.