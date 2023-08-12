- To the Downtown Traverse City Association for hosting free public movie screenings in Rotary Square, with “Moana” up first on Aug. 15 and then “Top Gun: Maverick” scheduled for Aug. 22.
Movies will be shown on a large digital screen supplied by Britten Banners, and traditional movie fare will be for sale with extra concessions from Playa Bowls and Water’s Edge Sweet Tooth.
“We are hoping these become annual events at Rotary Square,” said the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s Molly Norville.
- To the United Way of Northwest Michigan, which is getting $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fund equipment and construction at a Grand Traverse County office building so it can serve as a dental clinic. The clinic’s focus will be on helping children and veterans, according to a USDA release.
University of Michigan dental-training programs are working with the local United Way on the project.
- To BrightStar Care of Northern Michigan Caregiver Jonelle Bedell, who was honored with BrightStar’s Midwest Caregiver of the Year Award, nominated for her work providing home care to a visually and hearing impaired client.
- To Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital and McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. The three area hospitals each earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The yearly star rating is given after U.S. hospitals are evaluated on clinical care performance, including patient experience, mortality, readmission rate and more. Only about 10% of hospitals in the country achieve a five-star rating, according to a release.
- To the Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care group for giving $18,000 to the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust to put toward finishing its first homes on Grove Place in Frankfort.
The trust “provides ownership access for people who are priced out of our current housing market,” according to its website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.