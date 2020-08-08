- To the people behind the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, which recently provided a $5,000 grant to Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails for the Vasa Bike Park, Vasa Skillz Building Loop.
The nonprofit recreational organization worked with the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and Grand Traverse County to create two, 1 mile, single-track trails at the Bartlett Road Trailhead on the Vasa Pathway.
- To The Inn at Black Star Farms, which was nominated for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice award for Best Wine Country Hotel.
- To Art Bridges and the Dennos Museum Center. The Dennos recently received a $20,000 Phase II grant from Art Bridges, which supports collection-based exhibitions of American art at museums. The award funds store operations, marketing and reopening initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dennos previously received a $20,000 Phase I grant from the organization.
- To the Traverse City Track Club, which recently announced four nonprofits will receive
- a total of $13,475 from
- the spring 2020 grant cycle, coordinated through the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
The award recipients: Generations Ahead, the Grand Traverse Conservation District, Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Civic Center Park and SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers.
- To the winners at the Traverse City Junior Golf Association’s annual Championship Tournament, held at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on Aug. 2.
There were seven categories in play with college, high school and youth athletes participating. Winners include: Thomas Hursey, Emlin Munch, Josh Lavely, Sophia Florek, Winslow Robinson, Isaac Scavarda, Sydney Rademacher and Duncan Robinson.
- To Traverse City’s Atlas Space Operations. NASA has tapped Atlas to help develop satellite ground station schedules and communications.
Atlas will develop a machine-to-machine scheduler that will allow customers to prioritize messaging, a release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.