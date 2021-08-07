- To the city of Manistee. The State Historic Preservation Office awarded $188,000 to three Michigan communities through the federal Historic Preservation Fund Certified Local Government program. A $51,050 grant goes to the city of Manistee, which owns the Ramsdell Theatre. Funds help complete the historic facility and the master plan.
- To those who organized, attended and participated in this week’s Kalkaska County Agricultural Fair.
- To volunteers from the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association and TART Trails, who shaped and graded a new jump line in the VASA Bike Park at the Vasa Bartlett Road Trailhead in Williamsburg. The project will add several hundred feet to the existing track, which is used for skills building.
- To Samuel R. Simon, from Traverse City, who earned a National Merit Scholarship for Michigan Technological University. He plans to study mechanical engineering (automotive).
- To George Parvel, who recently worked with volunteers to clean, caulk and reset headstones and foot markers at Oakwood Cemetery in Traverse City as part of his Eagle Scout project.
- To P.J. Maybank III, of Cheboygan, who recently won the Michigan Junior State Amateur for the second year in a row. He beat Justin Sui of Lake Orion, 3 and 2, in the final match of the 43rd annual golf tournament at TPC Michigan. Maybank was the stroke play medalist earlier and the top seed in the overall division match play bracket.
- To the Grand Traverse Men’s Shed, which recently completed a headstone restoration in Oakwood Cemetery.
Members made a new grave marker for Edward A. Rothwill, who died in 1902. The original wooden headstone broke. It is retained by the cemetery office.
The local nonprofit also assisted with the numerous white crosses in Onominese Indian Cemetery near Northport.