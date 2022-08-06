Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Warm and humid. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Warm and humid. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.