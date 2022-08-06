- To the Village of Elk Rapids, which is undertaking a community-wide project to grow monarch butterfly numbers. The village is working with G.T. Butterfly Charities to become a designated Monarch City USA.
The designation means commitment to 10 defined actions, including converting abandoned lands to monarch habitat, working with clubs and citizens to plant milkweed and nectar gardens, hosting an annual monarch festival and more.
“In Elk Rapids we have a strong tradition of citizen involvement in maintaining the environment and natural beauty of the area,” said Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck. “There is a fit with the village’s role with its parks and grounds.”
- To Idyll Farms in Northport, which won seven awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society contest — the third year Idyll Farms won more ACS goat cheese awards than any other goat cheese producer, according to a release.
Also, the Leelanau Cheese Company in Suttons Bay finished in second place in the open category for its Leelanau Raclette made from cow’s milk.
- To Grace Slocum, a 14-year-old sophomore at Traverse City St. Francis High School, who won the 15-and-Under Division at the 44th Michigan Girls Junior State Amateur Championship recently in Lansing.
Slocum said it was one of the best wins of her golf career.
“I had a few bad holes and some bad shots, but overall, I’m happy with my performance,” Slocum said. “Despite the wind and weather, I had pretty good control of my game, and I was making a lot of pars.”
- To the cheerleaders on the Traverse City Champion Force Athletics team, who recently won the National Youth Activities Association championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The cheerleader groups Eclipse and Vortex finished in first place, performing without error and sweeping the competition.
To the United Way of Northwest Michigan and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. The United Way recently gave a $20,000 grant to the advocacy center to assist funding of a Trauma-Informed Evidence-Based Mental Health Care Program, part of the free services for children who were sexually or physically abused or who witnessed violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.