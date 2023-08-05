- To the musicians, event organizers and all others who work together to put on the dozens of free concerts taking place across the region this summer. Some of the highlights include: Concerts on the Lawn at the Grand Traverse Pavilions, Music in the Street in Beulah, the Summer Concert Series at the Harbor in Elk Rapids, Sounds From the Forest in Baldwin and many more.
- To the Manistee Saints, who won their third straight National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional title last weekend, advancing to play in this week’s Charlie Blackburn Major Division World Series in Battle Creek.
The Saints are a semi-pro team that was established in 1934 and currently play in the NABF’s unlimited age division.
- To the 18 area businesses and organizations receiving grants from Michigan’s Going PRO Talent Fund to train 427 new and current employees. A total of $593,097 is being distributed to the Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, the Great Lakes Children’s Museum, the Lear Corporation, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, East Jordan Plastics, Thirlby Clinic, Munson Healthcare, RJG, Precision Gas Detection and Measurement, AAR Mobility, B&P Manufacturing, CBS Solar, the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Metal Punch, Morton Salt, Myotek and Petoskey Plastics.
- To Traverse City’s Susie Janis, a Northwestern Michigan College alumnus who was honored with the 2023 Outstanding Alumnus Award from the Michigan Community College Association. Janis was a student at NMC from 1965-67 and recently was co-chair of the college’s Be What’s Possible campaign, received the Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2010, the NMC Fellow Award in 1992, and the NMC Foundation named its volunteer service and leadership award after her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.