- To U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dewey Perault and his daughters Amara, 8, and Claire, 4, who broke ground on their Habitat for Humanity — Grand Traverse Region home on Tuesday in Williamsburg.
The trio currently lives in a Traverse City apartment, with Perault driving his daughters to day care in South Boardman and working in Williamsburg.
- To the Leelanau Township Community Foundation, which awarded $25,000 to Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Fund to “support small businesses with nine or fewer employees in the Township that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release.
Venture North will seek matching funds, at the request of the Foundation, to assist eligible businesses with RRF grants of up to $5,000.
- To Elk Rapids alumnus and University of Dayton graduate Adam Trautman, who inked his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
Trautman, who was selected 105th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Saints, signed a 4-year contract just one day before training camp was set to begin.
Trautman caught 31 touchdowns on 178 catches for 2,295 yards in his career with Dayton, setting records at tight end.
- To Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, Impact 100 and the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. KAIR was to start offering the new community meal program KAIR Ladles of Love on July 27. Families can receive meals Mondays and Wednesdays. The program is partly funded by a $101,333.34 grant from Impact 100 in Traverse City and help from the Community Foundation.
- To Brooke Adamczak, who recently decided to donate a small fortune from her piggy bank.
Brooke, an 11-year-old from Traverse City who’s entering sixth grade at West Middle School, donated a total of $140 to local charities from money she had saved since she was little and she received for her birthday.
She donated $60 to Traverse City Area Public Schools to pay off unpaid lunch balances of students her age, then spent $80 on groceries at Meijer and took them to the Salvation Army.
“She just totally randomly came up to me one day and said that she wanted to help people in need,” said Nikki Adamczak, Brooke’s mom.
