- To the schooner Perception, owned by nonprofit Michigan Challenge, which placed in the Chicago to Mackinac Race in mid July. Perception took first in Cruising Division 3 and second place in Cruising Overall.
Crew members hail from Rhode Island, New York, Florida, Virginia, Indiana and Michigan. Capt. Bryan Smith is from Traverse City. The schooner launched in 1985 and is based in Northport.
- To Traverse City’s Johnathon Barraw, who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 8. Three days later he found out he was a winner.
When Barraw got the call that he won $50,000 in the Michigan COVID vaccine lottery he thought it was a prank call.
“I’ve never won anything, period,” Barraw said, though he once came close to winning a teddy bear at a jewelry store.
The 27-year-old Barraw, who has two children and is getting married next month, said he’d like to invest his winnings in a house. He’s thinking about buying a few acres of land and putting to good use the skills he learned in high school building three Habitat for Humanity homes.
That way his great-grandchildren may someday also enjoy his lottery jackpot, he said.
- To professional distance runners Alexina Wilson and Casey Comber, who won the 13th annual Ryan Shay Mile in rainy conditions last Saturday in downtown Charlevoix.
The Ryan Shay Mile started in the summer of 2008 to honor the memory of Shay, of Central Lake, who ran collegiately at Notre Dame and died on Nov. 3, 2007, while competing in the 2008 USA Olympic Marathon Trials in New York City.
- To Amelia Berles,
- a recent Alpena High School graduate who
- was chosen to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. International Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter EH, of Traverse City.
Berles participated on the tennis team and swim team and dual enrolled at Alpena Community College. She will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her goal is to become a pilot.