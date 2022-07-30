- To Traverse City Film Festival volunteers, who, after a two-year absence, donated their time, energy and enthusiasm to bringing the festival back to the community.
This year, dubbed “The Return,” offered a scaled-down version of the festival, showing 50 movies showing on six screens — State Theatre, Bijou By the Bay, and four at AMC Cherry Blossom 14. Festival director Johanna Evans said what normally takes 12 months to plan and $1 million-plus budget was done in 12 weeks on a budget of $600,000. The festival runs largely on volunteer steam.
- To the Ronald McDonald House Charity, which helped Jessica Morefield and her husband stay close to their twins after they were born 12 weeks early.
Audrey and Parker had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for about three months where they would be on feeding tubes and have their vitals constantly monitored. Ronald McDonald House Charity provides free housing for families, but it meant more than that to the East Bay Township family, Morefield said. When Jessica had a reaction to the laundry detergent because of her sensitive skin, one of the staff bought her new detergent. They made her meals and emotionally supported her while she made it through those stressful three months.
Jessica still visits this second home months later when she is back in Grand Rapids to visit specialists with the twins.
“I can’t imagine not having them,” Jessica said. “They provide so much. It’s more than just a free place to stay.”
- To Petoskey’s Brady Ewing, winner of the Record-Eagle All-Star Basketball Summer Classic slam dunk contest
He, along with basketball players Charlie Peterson (Traverse City St. Francis), Gage Hessem (Kingsley), Evan Solomon (Charlevoix) and Dylan Cragg (Grayling), Cole Jenema (Cadillac), Jon O’Connor (Traverse City West) and Gavin Bisballe (Lake City) participated in the first time competition. Ewing and Jenema both earned 28s in the finals, but Ewing did not miss on any of his dunk attempts in the final round, giving him the tie-breaking win.
“It was all just fun. It wasn’t anything too intense. With nothing really too big on the line, it was cool to just go out there and have some fun,” Ewing said. “This was great, especially for the first time. It was just awesome. It was done really well and definitely is something that should stay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.