- To Paddle Antrim, which recently gave a total of $2,118 to three projects via its Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. The recipients include the Michigan 4-H Foundation for Antrim County 4-H, Wagbo Farm and Education Center and the Conservation Resource Alliance.
Paddle Antrim is an Elk Rapids-based “nonprofit organization working to protect our water resources by using paddle sports to connect people to our waterways,” as stated on the group’s website.
- To the Little Traverse Conservancy — including members Peter and Quin Curran — and the Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association. The conservancy and association are planning out 5 miles of new trail at the Offield Family Viewlands reserve. The trail is meant for both walkers and bikers.
The Currans are matching donations for the project, which was designed by Flow Track.
- To SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers EcoSchool students — and other students — at Benzie Central Middle School, as well as social studies teacher Greg Kempton. The students constructed a doghouse for the Cherryland Humane Society, with Kempton donating wood pallets, siding boards, paint and a metal roof.
- To the Northwoods League — the collegiate summer baseball league featuring the Traverse City Pit Spitters — for giving a Rawlings equipment set to the Traverse City Little League as part of its “Share the Glove” initiative.
- To Traverse City Horse Shows, which is donating all general admission ticket sales from major competitions at Flintfields Horse Park to area nonprofits, including Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Cherryland and Little Traverse Bay humane societies, Grass River Natural Area, Paddle Antrim and more.
TCHS raised $30,000 in the first year of its Charity Ticket Program, and the goal is $50,000 this year, according to a May release on the Horse Shows’ website.
