- To the Munson Healthcare Family Practice Residency program class of 2020 graduates: Anne Broad, of Hubbell; Kayla Stefanko, of Ludington; Ben Vanos, of Battle Creek; Tommy Walbridge, of Bloomfield Hills; Leah Walbridge, of Traverse City; and Adrian Nahirnyj, of Canada.
- To those supporting the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund, which supplied more than $520,000 in grants for area nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 60 grants from the Urgent Needs Fund went to organizations across the region.
- To the parade of volunteers who rose to the occasion when Bay Books decided to move from 419 to 220 on N. St. Joseph St. in Suttons Bay earlier this month. The village showed its support when it came time to move about 10,000 book titles a block.
“They decorated their hand carts, dollies and wagons,” said Lois Bahle, of Bahle Enterprises, who acted as a coordinator for the move. “It was amazing; it was just wonderful. It still amazes me when I think of everything they moved that day.”
Bahle said the move across the street and down the block was completed in less than an hour and a half thanks to the variety of human-powered modes and gas-powered vehicles towing trailers.
- To crews from the Grand Traverse Metro and Traverse City fire departments, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and other police and fire departments, as well as a Good Samaritan boater, who responded when three teens flipped their personal watercraft in East Grand Traverse Bay on July 18.
The nearby boater rescued one from the water, while Coast Guard helicopter and City Fire boat personnel found the others.
All three teens wore life jackets, and Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Alyssa LaMonaca and Metro Fire Assistant Chief Steve Apostal each said that made for a positive outcome.
