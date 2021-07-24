- To the Almira Township Fire & EMS Department, which used hoses to create an improvised water park for kids at the United Methodist Church Community Center in Lake Ann on Wednesday.
- To those who helped create the newest section of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail, which TART Trails celebrated the opening of with area leaders and community members on Thursday at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center. The newest section of the trail stretches between the existing trail at 14th Street and runs to the NMC University Center. It will eventually allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel entirely around the lake when completed.
- To Scott Hartley, whose painting won Best in Show at the 35th annual Art in the Park, a juried fine arts fair hosted by the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce.
- To Kevin Christman, of Petoskey. State Rep. John Damoose recently honored Christman as Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity volunteer of the year. Christman received a legislative tribute for his work on Habitat construction sites and assisting with other projects throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
- To the Cherryland Ghostbusters cosplay team. The 20 members have raised several thousand dollars in public appearances with their elaborate proton packs and tan flight suits.
The Ghostbusters have become involved in several charities, food drives and foundations around the northwest Lower Peninsula.
For the last three years the group raised money for the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter through its walks out of Traverse City and Petoskey. Within that time it has been involved with Make a Wish Michigan, the American Cancer Society, The Suicide Prevention Fund, and several libraries.
Most recently the cosplay team held a food drive for the Charlevoix Food Pantry before a screening of “Ghostbusters” at the Charlevoix Cinema.
“It was something that we just did on a lark that has turned into this whole organization that’s doing good throughout northern Michigan,” said founding member Karl Bielman, of Traverse City. “But it was totally just a Halloween costume that basically got out of control.”