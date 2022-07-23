- To the Traverse City Pit Spitters and four of the franchise’s current and former players, who were picked in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Pitcher William Mabrey (Arizona Diamondbacks) and outfielder Jakob Marsee (San Diego Padres) were drafted in the sixth round, and pitcher Kyle Jones (Minnesota Twins) and infielder Mario Camilletti (Chicago White Sox) were taken in the seventh and eighth rounds, respectively.
Former Great Lakes Resorters pitcher Gabriel Hughes was also drafted (1st round, Colorado Rockies), according to the Pit Spitters website. The Resorters were one of two teams created solely for the 2020 pod season to play in Traverse City.
The Pit Spitters have had 11 players drafted in the team’s four seasons.
“It’s a super exciting and rewarding thing, especially for the guys,” Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said. “These guys put in so much work over the past few summers and gave their summers up to chase their dreams; and for it to become a reality, obviously a lot of rewarding feelings come with that.”
- To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which awarded $286,838 in scholarships to 171 students.
- To Cherryland Electric Cooperative members. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan was given $5,000 by the Cherryland Cares Foundation to help provide 10-15 children with tutoring support through this school year.
Cherryland members can choose to round up electric bills to the nearest dollar each month to give to a local organization via Cherryland Cares.
- To 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County and Northwest Michigan Supportive Housing. The local 100+ Women Who Care group recently gave $10,000 to local nonprofit NMSH, which plans to use the money for a housing unit for people who are homeless.
- To Housing North and its supporters. The organization was given a grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City to expand its Housing Ready Program into Leelanau County.
Nearly $250,000 was promised from foundations and other local organizations and governments. Funding partners include Leelanau County, the Leelanau Township Community Foundation and Leelanau Christian Neighbors. Bingham Township, the Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce and private businesses and individuals in Leelanau County also contributed.
The program coordinates projects between municipalities and developers, revises zoning codes to support housing needs and more.
To District Health Department No. 10, the Kalkaska Farmer’s Market and the Michigan State University Extension for offering the Prescription for Health Program in Kalkaska County, which lets adults who are at risk or have chronic diseases buy fruits and vegetables with vouchers.
