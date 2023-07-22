- To the Michigan 19U male basketball team at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. The team features three players from Suttons Bay — Darius Rock Lopez, Urijah Steven TwoCrow and Jock Keshick — and swept its preliminary, pool-play games against Nova Scotia, Yukon and Haudenosaunee to advance to the tournament quarterfinals.
The team’s run at the tournament ended with an overall record of 3-1.
The NAIG is a multi-sport event bringing together more than 5,000 participants from more than 756 Indigenous Nations, and this year is being held in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the event’s website.
- To Record-Eagle columnist Joan Young, 75, who completed her second hike of the North Country National Scenic Trail last month. The trail meanders through eight states and is more than 4,800 miles long.
- To Traverse City’s Scott Norris Construction. The company won the Judges’ Choice, Best Interior, Best Master Suite, Craftsmanship and People’s Choice awards last month from the 34th annual Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area Parade of Homes.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but it’s rewarding to be building these wonderful homes in such a beautiful area,” Norris said in a release.
- To Precision Plumbing and Heating for giving $1,000 awards to area charities each month. The awardees from May through July were Thrive Medical Clinic, the Northwest Education Services CHS MOCI Program and the LIFT Teen Center.
- To Kathy Sanders, who recently was honored with Traverse City’s Sara Hardy Humanitarian of the Year award. Some of her acts of service in the community include serving as communications point person for nonprofit Before, During and After Incarceration; participating in the St. Francis Justice and Peace Commission; and being part of the Fox Island Lighthouse Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.