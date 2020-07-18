- To Kristin Celeste, who taught in the Young Fives program at an elementary school years ago and recently stepped back into creating lesson plans with artBright, a peer-to-peer resource for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Activities ranging from recycled silk painting to tri-color leaf printing are prepared with supply kits and given free to children through Facebook events on Celeste’s artBright page.
“The kids really look forward to it each week,” she said. “I wanted to bring families together in a quiet, peaceful moment so they can experience a little joy. It gives me a lot of joy. It’s a win-win.”
- To those behind a new universal access trail that has opened at the Timbers Recreation Area, a 250-acre Long Lake Township park.
The trail begins at the upgraded parking lot on Timbers Trail and was largely funded through a $194,400 grant from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund in 2016. The remaining costs were covered by township funds, the Oleson Foundation and donations made to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, said Jennifer Jay, conservancy communications director.
Jake Bournay, land stewardship specialist for the conservancy, said the trail is routed through many of the highlights of the property, including views of Long Lake, the historic barns and right up to Fern Lake.
The overall goal was to improve access for older people with mobility struggles, parents with strollers and those with physical disabilities, Bournay said.
- To the Upper Manistee River Association and about 15 volunteers who recently completed a project at the Deward access site in Crawford County. Workers installed a new cedar fence and stair rail to encourage visitors to use the stair access to the river and help prevent bank erosion.
- To the students named Michigan History Day State Champions recently: Mia Tursman and Colleen Madion, Traverse City East Middle School, in the Junior Group Documentary category; Isabel Seymour and Ava Shotwell, TC East, Junior Group Performance; Lucy Poppleton, TC East, Junior Individual Paper; Reese Cummins, TC East, Junior Individual Website and the Sam Breck Award for Best Entry in Railroad History; and Ian Finfrock, Traverse City West Middle School, Junior Individual Website.
