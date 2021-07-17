- To Traverse City West Senior High School junior left-hander Wyatt Danilowicz, who earned one of just 18 statewide spots on the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Dream Team.
Danilowicz is one of just six juniors and only five pitchers on the team that includes all divisions.
- To community members participating in the Traverse Area District Library Summer Reading Club.
TADL Director Michele Howard said the Club has about 3,400 participants this year, approaching the record of more than 3,700 in 2019.
- To Andrew Godmer, a Traverse City teenager who is joining five others on a mission to sail Lake Michigan from Chicago to Mackinac Island.
Godmer, 16, who’ll be a senior next year at Traverse City West, is set to compete in the Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac sailboat race, which departs Saturday. Known simply as the “Mac,” the annual 333-mile race (289 nautical miles) forces sailors to sail throughout the night before docking at Mackinac Island.
- To the Northwest Industry 4.0 Consortium, which received a $275,000 Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant.
The grant will be used to “further the awareness and integration of Industry 4.0 practices in the region,” according to a release.
Industry 4.0 is “the ongoing advancement of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices, using modern technology and automation.”
The Consortium includes the Alliance for Economic Success, Cadillac Area Manufacturing Association, Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Industrial Association, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Connect.
To the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which recently awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to 168 students across Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.