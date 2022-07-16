- To Elk Rapids High School senior Josh Lavely, who was the runner-up at the 44th Michigan Junior State Amateur tournament at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort in Kewadin this week.
Maxwell VanderMolen, 14 of Richland, won by a single stroke on the third hole of a playoff in a match that saw multiple ties and lead changes.
“I’ve grown up on a golf course my entire life. ... I can’t even remember how young I was, but I’ve always been around it,” Lavely said. “The competitiveness and individuality. I just love going out there practicing and playing. It’s a great sport.”
- To the Northwest Education Services Early Childhood department, which recently acquired an $80,000 Child Care Innovation Award from the Early Childhood Investment Corporation.
North Ed’s goal is to use the money to help those in the early child care industry with mentoring, employment and education placement and career navigation. Funds will also be used to recruit, enroll and pay 30 individuals while they finish coursework to receive their Child Development Associate credentials.
The project is comprised of Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
- To PoWeR! Book Bags. The nonprofit recently finished its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway at Beaver Island School. Kids picked four new books to keep and were given a composition book and crayons.
The program was supported by the Beaver Island Elks Lodge and the Youth Advisory Council of Charlevoix.
- To the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology, which was given $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center.
The money begins the Carbon Farming Planning Cohorts program, which seeks to aid farmers adapting to climate changes by helping planning, funding and carbon farming practices in the area. The groups will study environmental practices, sustainability and stewardship on local farms.
