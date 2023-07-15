- To the seven Traverse City Pit Spitters baseball players who were picked to participate in this season’s Northwoods League Great Lakes Division All-Star Game, to be played at Traverse City’s Turtle Creek Stadium on July 25.
Catcher Tyler Minnick, first baseman Colin Summerhill, third baseman Glenn Miller, outfielder Parker Brosius and pitchers Nick Powers, Mitch White and Ethan Foley will be among the players representing the East. Traverse City’s Field Manager Josh Rebandt and his coaching staff will lead the East all-stars as well.
“The opportunity to coach an All-Star Game has always been on my bucket list because of the elite talent around the league,” Rebandt said. “It’s thrilling to not only have great representation from the Pit Spitters on the Great Lakes East roster, but to be able to host and coach at home makes it even more special.”
The Traverse City all-stars also helped the Pit Spitters clinch a first-half division title, guaranteeing a berth in the league playoffs in August.
- To the Bellaire Public Library and the Antrim Conservation District for putting together a StoryWalk along the Cedar River Trail. The StoryWalk will be available to visitors year-round and feature a different storybook each month.
“Mud!” by Annie Bailey and Jen Corace is this month’s story.
- To Michigan Cares for Tourism volunteers and the state Department of Natural Resources, as well as thousands of boaters and campers. DNR personnel this summer and fall are working to place fishing line recycling tubes at every harbor, boat access and fishing pier site in Michigan’s parks and recreation system.
The goal is to help protect wildlife from the dangers of eating or becoming tangled in the line, and prevent tangles in boat propellers. The volunteers have been constructing the tubes, and the boaters and campers contributed to the project by chipping in an extra $2 when making reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.