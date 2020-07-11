- To John Wemlinger, of Onekama. Local publisher Mission Point Press announced Wemlinger’s “Before the Snow Flies” received a Silver Award in the annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards. The novel follows a veteran who returns home to northern Michigan as a double amputee confined to a wheelchair.
- To the Manistee County Community Foundation, which recently announced the recipients of spring 2020 grants totaling more than $194,000. Springdale Township received $30,300 from the Minger Family Endowment Fund. The award goes to the Thompsonville Express Trail: Bear Creek Bridge Project, an effort to support an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible bridge over Bear Creek.
- To the SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers, which recently distributed Nature Explorer boxes to more than 50 students. Kindergarten through 12th-graders can complete activities at home including testing local watersheds, planting trees, building sundials, identifying animal tracks and more.
- To Rae Dumke, of Maple City. The Michigan Architectural Foundation awarded its 2020 MAF Leadership Award to Dumke. A current MAF trustee, Dumke was the executive director of the American Institute of Architects Michigan, the American Institute of Architects Detroit and the MAF from 1984 until her retirement in 2010. Dumke was “recognized for efforts in creating architectural education programming for children and adults,” according to a release.
- To all our local residents who spent time picking up trash at beaches and in area lakes after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
- To the Information Technology program at the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center, which is one of 10 public school programs in Michigan to receive an Education Excellence award and a $2,500 grant from the SET SEG Foundation with the Michigan Association of School Boards.
Cheers: 07/11/2020
