- To the National Cherry Festival’s many volunteers. Without them, there simply wouldn’t be a festival. Thank you.
- To Julia Flynn, Hunter Jones, Annie Somerville and Phil Stead.
Two of the nation’s fastest high school milers championed the 2021 Cherry Mile on Thursday, one of the first official races in northern Michigan since the start of the pandemic.
Benzie running phenom Jones won the elite boys high school race with a time of 4 minutes, 17 seconds. Flynn, who’s entering her senior year at Traverse City Central High School, won the elite girls high school race at 4:52.
Open race champions were Somerville, of Traverse City, and Stead, of Ann Arbor.
- To the Oleson Foundation, Tri-County Bicycle Association — DALMAC Fund, Aspire North Realtors and other private donors to the Acme Connector campaign. The fundraising campaign for the Connector received a boost from the Foundation, DALMAC Fund and Aspire North. Through July, every gift from private donors toward the trail campaign is matched up to $75,000.
The 1.8-mile Acme Connector will provide nonmotorized infrastructure for residents and visitors to safely access businesses and existing trails.
- To the Oleson Foundation, Zonta Club of Traverse City and the Schmuckal Foundation. Nonprofit Generations Ahead recently obtained a $6,000 grant from the Oleson Foundation and a $2,500 award from the Zonta Club to support a new career internship program.
The Schmuckal Foundation awarded $5,000 toward the Generations Ahead Baby Pantry.
- To Kitchen Choreography in Traverse City, which teamed with DesRosiers Architects in Bloomfield Hills to win first place in the 17th annual Detroit Design Awards.
Kitchen Choreography and DesRosiers won the “Traditional Master Suite” category in the competition presented by DOBI Real Estate. The event celebrates “the best in the metro Detroit design community,” according to a release.