- To Hunter Jones, Lisa Luecke, Morsi Rayyan and Gina McNamara, who took home titles at the Cherry Mile on Thursday. In the boys high school mile, All-State runner and Benzie Central Huskie Jones placed first with a time of 4 minutes, 9 seconds. Jones also won the 2021 race.
For the girls, Allen Park’s Luecke clocked in at 5:03 to take home gold.
In the Elite races, Ann Arbor’s Rayyan ran a 4:07 in the men’s race; and in the women’s, McNamara ran a 4:59 to win her first Cherry Mile.
- To those who organized and participated in Wednesday’s National Cherry Festival Fun and Games for Special Cherry Kids at the Open Space. The event focused on inclusion for children and others with physical and developmental disabilities, and included games, art and a trip to the Arnold Amusements Midway.
- To Rotary Charities, which recently announced it’s giving $406,600 in grants to 10 initiatives through the Emerging Needs Fund.
Award recipients include: The Friendship Center, Goodwill Northern Michigan, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region, HomeStretch, the Kalkaska County Library, Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region, Northern Michigan Health Consortium, Traverse City Area Public Schools, and United Way of Northwest Michigan.
- To former Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock, who was picked to receive the 2022 Roy R. Manty Distinguished Service Award.
Peacock started as a staff nurse at Munson Medical Center in 1991 and joined the HDNW in 2010 as a nurse practitioner/family and community health supervisor. She later was appointed the health officer overseeing agency operations for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
