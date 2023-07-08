- To those who continued the 30-year tradition of the Kchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabek PowWow at the National Cherry Festival this week.
Samantha TwoCrow, member of the Odawa Nation and head of the Wiigwaasmin pageant, said the PowWow is a special opportunity for the tribe and the community as well.
“We are reclaiming our cultural identity,” she said. “And everyone is invited to participate.”
- To Interlochen Public Radio, which is celebrating its 60th birthday this summer. Much has changed since WIAA went on the air in 1963, but some things haven’t.
“It’s always been about connecting people with music and helping them experience and enjoy it — we just have so many more tools at our disposal now than we did 60 years ago,” IPR Music Director Amanda Sewell wrote in a Friday column in the Record-Eagle.
- To the many, many National Cherry Festival volunteers, who made all of this week’s activities and events possible.
- To Honor Bank, which gave $10,000 to help develop Platte River Park. The project includes the creation of two accessible fishing platforms and amenities on 52 acres, including 1,500 feet on the Platte River.
The bank was founded in 1917 in Honor and currently has eight locations in northwestern Lower Michigan, according to its website.
- To the roughly 50 first responders from nine agencies in Antrim and Otsego counties who attended a training session in Gaylord last month to prepare for electric vehicle-related emergencies.
Michigan State Police 7th District Headquarters Capt. Jennifer Johnson said there are many nuances when responding to EV crashes.
“We used training funds given to us by MSP and we had an unlimited number of seats so we brought in our local partners,” she said. “It is important for us all to train together so that we have the same information when we all respond to scenes together, which happens often.”
