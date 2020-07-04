- To all our local veterans — past, present and future — for protecting the freedoms we celebrate today. Thank you for your service.
- To Sarah Burnham, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, who crushed the Crystal Mountain tournament record and ended her final round 9-under — just 1 stroke off the course record — to take home her first Michigan Women’s Open golf championship and fourth tournament victory since March.
Burnham finished the week 18-under, shooting 6 shots better than the previous tournament record reached by Traverse City’s Anika Dy last year.
- To Cherryland Electric Cooperative, which awarded a $50,000 grant to the Regional Resiliency Fund to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fund grants $1,500 to $5,000 to businesses with nine or fewer employees in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
- To McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey, which was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for 2020.
McLaren was named on the Top 100 Hospitals for medium community hospitals list, and was also named one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals in the community hospital category.
- To the Brook Trout Coalition for its project to reduce litter on the Boardman River. The group purchased 10-pound onion bags from a distributor and built boxes to dispense them at access sites along the river for people to use to collect trash.
- To Marty MacLeod, who planted Nepeta and day lilies at the corner curb at the intersection of Union and Eleventh streets in Traverse City. MacLeod had planted the flowers on the corner by her home, then decided to plant the other three corners of the intersection.
- To Traverse City’s Certified Training Institute and Pets Naturally, which are among the annual list of “Michigan 50 Companies to Watch.”
Certified Training Institute “is a leading provider of online education and training for professionals in the general construction industries,” according to its website. Pets Naturally states on its website it is “northern Michigan’s only holistic pet supply store.”
Making the list of the top 50 companies from northern Michigan were B&P Manufacturing, of Cadillac; Boyne Boat Yard Inc., of Boyne City; and High Five Spirits, of Petoskey. Redi-Rock International, of Charlevoix, is listed as one of the Michigan — U.S. Small Business Administration award winners.
