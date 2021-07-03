- To the Grand Traverse Bay Breakers, who took part in a meet in Kalamazoo last weekend and had 10 new team records set.
Swimmers who set records were Callie Rapson (U8, 2 minutes, 23.24 seconds, 100-meter backstroke), Alex Rapson (U10, 40.61 seconds, 50 backstroke), Paige Ritchie (U14, 11:03.62, 800 freestyle), Blake Rowe (U18, 28.62, 50 butterfly; 9:28.92, 800 freestyle), Lila Glenn (U14, 37.46, 50 breaststroke; 1:22.86, 100 breaststroke; 2:58.43, 200 breaststroke), Cam Crosby (U18, 35.35, 50 backstroke) and Nathan Veeser (U12, 1:39.33, 100 breaststroke).
- To Cornerstone Architects of Traverse City and Northwestern Michigan College. NMC’s West Hall Innovation Center has been honored for its design by the Michigan American Institute of Architects.
Designed by Cornerstone, the Innovation Center was given a 2021 Honor Award for Design Excellence. The award jury said the building is well-balanced and commented, “The interior is warm and filled with natural light, while the flowing plan successfully reflects its flexible function.” The jury also appreciated the minimal environmental impact of the project.
- To John Neph. The 56-year-old Neph, the Onekama Portagers’ longtime baseball coach, earned selection into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Neph put up a record of 433-265 in 26 seasons with Gaylord St. Mary and Onekama, winning District Coach of the Year 10 times and Regional Coach of the Year twice. He’s 247-160 in 15 years at Onekama (2005-2019) and was 186-105 with the Snowbirds from 1994-2004.
“He has no ego,” Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman said. “Everything is about what is best for the kids. It’s an honor that’s long overdue. He’s good for the game and good for the kids.”
- To 16-year-old Cody Wright and his 2-year-old redbone coonhound, Tucker, both from Kalkaska. Wright and Tucker tour the country and attend breed conformation shows to earn points with the American Kennel Club. Recently the two had their shot at the most prestigious dog show of them all — the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.
Wright traveled and competed at the show June 12 and 13. Though Tucker didn’t win Best in Breed, Wright called Westminster by far his favorite show.