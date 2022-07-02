- To those who helped create the newly completed Boardman Lake Loop Trail. Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, the City of Traverse City, Garfield Township, Grand Traverse County, Team Elmer’s and other project partners announced the trail — which is now longer than 4 miles — was officially open for use Friday.
- To Caledonia’s Sarah White, who won the 29th Michigan PGA Women’s Open Championship on the Mountain Ridge golf course Wednesday at Crystal Mountain.
- To Beat Mändli, who won Sunday’s $138,600 Serra Traverse City CSI3 Grand Prix at the Traverse City Horse Shows. His winning horse, Chartraine Pre Noir, is owned by Grant Road Partners.
Mändli also won the June 23 $37,000 Launch Consulting CSI3 Welcome Stake.
- To Northwestern Michigan College student Amber Marsh, of Kalkaska, who is one of 15 Phi Theta Kappa members picked as a 2022 Guistwhite Scholar.
Marsh helped launch a mentoring program between NMC students and Blair Elementary School fifth-graders, and represented NMC students on a panel that started NMC Next, the college’s strategic plan.
- To District Health Department No. 10 and McBain Rural Agricultural School. The Health Department is opening a wellness program at the school district, providing one nurse and one counselor to K-12 students.
It’s been at least 10 years since the district has had a school nurse, Superintendent Scott Akom said. Having one on staff will allow kids to be properly assessed for medical needs and given suggestions for treatment, or given treatment on site.
“If a student’s healthy and happy, they perform better,” Akom said. “They learn quicker and are better students.”
