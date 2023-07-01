- To proponents of the new Freshwater Research & Innovation Center. A $15 million state allocation announced Thursday will cover most of the cost of the facility planned for the Discovery Center & Pier property in Traverse City.
The goal of the new center is to offer a place for students, scientists and entrepreneurs to test out new technology. The project is the result of a partnership between the Discovery Center, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms, and has solid bipartisan support from area state legislators, including Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City; Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs; and Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City.
NMC’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Jason Slade said the development is meant to establish the state’s position as a leader in the freshwater blue economy.
- To the Kalkaska Battlers, a new semi-pro hockey club set to begin play in late October as part of the Michigan Independence Hockey League. The team will play its home games at the Kaliseum.
“It’s going to give us some new exposure, bring in new people,” Kaliseum Director John Starr said. “They’re really stressing getting youth involved.”
- To the Benzie Wellness and Aquatic Center for offering a free swim skills and water safety program for kids. Beginner and intermediate classes will take place this month.
- To Northwestern Michigan College instructor and artist Glenn Wolff. “The Accidental Reef and Other Ecological Odysseys in the Great Lakes” — written by Lynne Heasley and illustrated by Wolff — was selected as a top indie book by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group, receiving a grand prize for nonfiction in the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Awards and finishing at the top of the education/academic and animals/pets categories.
