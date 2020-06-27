- To the Northern Michigan Anti Racism Task Force for its Juneteenth Celebration at the Open Space in Traverse City. The day commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., and is held on June 19, the day in 1865 Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation after the end of the Civil War.
- To the Traverse City Central High School students who took home the trophy after the season 15 finale of WCMU’s show “Quiz Central,” which aired on TV June 17.
The northern Michigan team of Andy Zaloudek, Henry Huschke, Alex Olin, Miles Riddle and Liam Berigan competed against Roscommon. The members of the division championship team receive a two-year room and board scholarship from Central Michigan University Residence Life.
- To Bear Lake senior Mariah McLouth, who earned the 2019-20 Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Randy Paulson Legacy Student Official Scholarship Award.
The award given in memory of the late Randy Paulson from Brighton, a longtime high school official, is awarded to one student per year who participates in the MHSAA’s Legacy Student Officials Program, which allows high school students to officiate at the middle school and sub-varsity levels under the guidance of a mentor official.
- To Alexandra Builes, 16, of Traverse City. Builes’ ballet career was put in neutral as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools and barred most in-person contact outside of family. Her future, however, is taking off despite her present being in a holding pattern.
The Joffrey Ballet School, one of the most prestigious programs in the country, will be her new home come September.
Korin Drilling, the owner of The Dance Center in Traverse City where Builes trained until going to the Interlochen Center for the Arts, saw that unique talent in Builes rather quickly.
“She didn’t just blend in. You wanted to watch her,” Drilling said. “Even from a young age, she was a natural on stage and your eyes were drawn to her.”
