- To Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan and the Hestia Women’s Giving Circle. Big Brothers Big Sisters recently obtained a $4,500 grant from the Giving Circle. These funds support the mentor program for young girls in Charlevoix and Emmet counties.
- To North Country Community Mental Health and District Health Department No. 10. Kalkaska Kiwanis recently presented the Hometown Heroes Award to the Kalkaska offices of North Country and the Health Department for leadership and efforts to protect the health, safety and welfare of the community.
Kiwanis President Jerry Cannon acknowledged their courage as well as advocacy, actions and results during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- To PoWeR! Book Bags, the Kiwanis Foundation of Traverse City, the Youth Advisory Council of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and the community. PoWeR! Book Bags recently provided two free books for students at Traverse Heights and Blair Elementary Schools in Traverse City. They also received a create-a-story booklet.
This giveaway was possible through a partnership with the Kiwanis Foundation, Youth Advisory Council and public donations to the nonprofit literacy organization.
- To Kyan Olshove, the 18-year-old from Traverse City who declared himself as a professional cyclist and started competing in UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) races. Olshove recently was accepted into the U.S.A. Cycling Olympic Development Academy in Colorado on scholarship and has competed in a USA jersey in races from Wisconsin to Montana.
- To the Conservation Fund, Bay Area Community Foundation and Sturgeon For Tomorrow Black Lake Chapter. The Conservation Fund and Community Foundation presented Sturgeon For Tomorrow with an $8,000 grant to purchase food for lake sturgeon at the Black River Sturgeon Facility and raise the fish for release into Saginaw Bay Watershed rivers: Cass, Tittabawassee, Shiawassee and Flint.
The goal is to stock 500 fall fingerling lake sturgeon per year in the Saginaw Bay Watershed in the next three years.