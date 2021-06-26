Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.