- To the Gaylord High School Blue Devils, who won the Division 2 softball state championship game against Vicksburg at Secchia Stadium on the Michigan State University campus last Saturday. It’s their first state championship in any sport since 2007.
Near misses in recent years form a lesson in tenacity, as the team lost in the 2021 semifinals, and the 2022 regionals. Both setbacks served to motivate the team, even as they were down player Jayden Jones, who watched her sister Aubrey pitch a three-hitter. Gaylord players and fans wore “Championship Mindset” shirts during playoffs, but players said they didn’t need the reminder:
“We just kept it in our heads,” said senior Alexis Kozlowski, who drove in three runs in the 8-3 final. “We didn’t need to look at something to have it in our brains to remind us. We just had it in mind the whole season and we were preparing like we were going to win a championship. ... It was my last (game) and I wanted to go out with a bang.”
- To Oryana Community Co-op, which marks 50 years. The store started as a buyer’s club of a dozen families in 1973 looking for healthier in reaction to the ultra-processed food of the World War II-era.
Today, the community has more than 10,000 “owners” and a staff of 200. The co-op bought the Lucky’s TC store at a March 2020 bankruptcy auction, and was able to keep all 62 jobs at the new Oryana West, said store manager Steve Nance. Oryana ended 2022 with more than $33 million in sales, making it the largest co-op in the state.
“All these milestones, all of them happen on the commitment of our staff and owners to keep this co-op going,” said Nance, who will conclude his 14-year run as the GM at the end of the year.
- To the Grand Traverse County Board, Munson Medical and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority for moving forward on a plan to renovate the former behavioral health center at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City into a mental wellness center.
The goal is to get people the help they need without them having to visit hospital emergency rooms or be taken to jail.
“Access to behavioral health services has always been an issue, but the impact of the pandemic over the last three years has exacerbated those issues,” said Laura Glenn, chief operating officer for Munson Healthcare.
- To Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, which will replace four Crystal River culvert crossings with bridges with the recent help of a $2,116,244.50 grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
All four are undersized, creating choke points for water flow and barriers to aquatic life trying to move upstream. The bridges will reconnect a longer stretch of the Crystal River to Lake Michigan, and Tucker Lake to Fisher Lake.
- To Grace Slocum, a Traverse City St. Francis sophomore and the reigning Record-Eagle Girls Golfer of the Year, who will compete this year for the 45th annual Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur Championship. Slocum plays four sports per year.
- And to Dayna Ryan for winning Zonta Club of Traverse City’s Outstanding Woman Leader Award.
