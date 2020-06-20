- To Serra Subaru, which will make a $33,067 donation to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan during a presentation on June 23. The donation is from the Subaru Share the Love Event.
- To those who supported Lake Michigan Credit Union’s sixth annual Band Together campaign, which raised $50,000. It encourages members and staff in Michigan and southwest Florida to donate any amount. Normally the campaign raises money for pediatric programs at local hospitals, but it was shifted to front line health care workers who needed personal protective equipment.
More than a dozen hospitals in Michigan and Florida received the donations, including Munson Healthcare.
- To TBA Credit Union, which donated 50 bags of groceries to supplement one of four weekly Traverse City Area Public Schools breakfast/lunch pickup sites.
- To Griffin Mawson, of Traverse City, who was the top 15-and-under boy at the Golf Association of Michigan Junior Kickoff Championship on Tuesday at Washtenaw Golf Club.
- To the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center students selected by the Michigan Department of Education as 2020 Breaking Traditions Merit Award winners: Chloe Dutton and Taylor Schwartz, Traverse City Central High School; Savana Haslip, Traverse City West Senior High School; and Riley Fillmore, Mancelona High School.
Emma Leazier, Mancelona, and Elizabeth Loveland, Benzie Central High School, earned a Certificate of Recognition.
- To Janis Haine, of Mapleton. She started sewing homemade masks for her brother and husband, eventually “selling” the masks for $10 a piece with all funds donated to the Traverse City Baby Pantry.
More often than not, people donated more than what the masks cost. Haine ended up with $1,000 in donations and provided masks to 27 people.
“Some people gave just $10 more but I had another woman give $120 extra,” Haine said. “I was quite encouraged by everybody that came out to buy a mask. It was something they needed also.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.