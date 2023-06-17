- To Josee Hanna, whose “Cherries in Hollyhock Field” was selected by the National Cherry Festival to be the 2023 Commemorative Print.
- To northern Michigan artist Ellie Harold, whose oil paintings were picked to be displayed at the American embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Harold in 2020 also had four paintings displayed in the U.S. embassy in Bratislava, Slovakia.
- To the No. 1-ranked Gaylord Blue Devils softball team, which defeated Dearborn Divine Child 2-1 on Thursday in a Division 2 state semifinal at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing, and now face Vicksburg in Saturday’s state championship game.
- To Karen and Kurt Schmidt, who were chosen by the City of Traverse City and Garfield Township Recreational Authority as the 2023 Ross Biederman Volunteer Service Award winners. The Schmidts aided creation of the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City.
- To the Marine Leadership Alliance, which donated $10,000 to the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville for its “Enhancing Education with Equipment” campaign. The funds go to the creation of an engine test tank site in the facility, according to a release.
- To the Bellaire Downtown Development Authority for displaying the Charles Culver Public Art Exhibition through October, complete with an audio presentation on each piece of art’s background. Support for the project came from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the Antrim Women’s Alliance, the Rotary Club of Bellaire, Downtown Bellaire Hardware, Uniquely North, Shanty Creek Resorts and other groups.
- To the Father Lovett Foundation of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church of Benzie County for giving $11,743.62 via its spring grant cycle. Recipients included St. Philip’s Baby Pantry, Benzie Blessings in a Backpack, St. Philip’s Good News Garden and Frankfort Community Land Trust.
