- To Luke Little. The Chicago Cubs selected the former Traverse City Pit Spitters relief pitcher in the fourth round of Thursday’s Major League Baseball draft, 117th overall.
It was the second season in a row a Pit Spitters pitcher went off the board in the MLB Draft. Last season, Spitters starter Chase Wheatcroft was drafted by the Oakland A’s after just two starts in a Traverse City uniform.
- To those who helped the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and Michigan Wine Collaborative raise more than $10,000 for the Michigan Hospitality Employee Relief Fund.
The #MichiganWineMonthChallenge was held in May to raise money for the fund. Tickets were purchased for an opportunity to win prize packages from Michigan wineries including Mawby Wines, Amoritas Vineyards, 2 Lads Winery, Left Foot Charley, Chateau Chantal Winery, Bonobo Winery, Shady Lane Winery, Black Star Farms and Hawthorne Vineyards.
- To Elk Rapids golfer Josh Lavely, who won the Northern Michigan Boys State Championship by three strokes Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
The Traverse City Junior Golf Association also held a co-ed event for college golfers, with Suttons Bay’s Thomas Hursey victorious with a 73. Glen Lake’s Nichole Cox placed second at 78.
- To Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West Senior High School, which are among the “Best High Schools” by U.S. News and World Report. Central was listed 38th and West sits at 64th in Michigan.
- To Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center Film and New Media students, who placed at the SkillsUSA digital cinema production competition in March. Chloe Dutton, Traverse City Central High School, and Brooke Dourron, Leland High School, won the state contest.
- To Kirtland Regional Police Academy cadets, who collected more than $2,300 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. The money goes toward matching a child with an adult mentor for one year and costs of volunteer background checks for three months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.