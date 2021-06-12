- To about 14 volunteers with the Friends of Sleeping Bear Dunes who paddled and picked up trash on the Crystal River in Glen Arbor during Thursday morning’s Adopt-A-River cleanup.
- To Tim and Zach Croll, the father-son pair from Gaylord who are featured on the second season of the reality game show “Lego Masters.”
Hosted by Will Arnett, the voice of Batman in each of the three Lego movies, the show puts pairs of contestants up against some of the world’s best master builders. They compete for cash prizes and the grand title of Lego Master.
The two can’t say what their outcome on the show was just yet, but Tim and Zach survived elimination from the first episode after creating a float in honor of northern Michigan’s seasons. Despite a few malfunctions on the build made during the second episode, the two survived that week too.
- To Tristan Hutchinson, 15, who spent about a week planning, organizing about a dozen volunteers and gathering donations for supplies for his Eagle Scout service project. Work was done on an informational station built at the Grand Traverse Conservation District’s Grand Traverse Natural Education Reserve trailhead on Cass Road in Traverse City.
- To the Bellaire Public Library and Great Lakes Energy People Fund. The library received a $1,000 grant from the People Fund for Prescription to Read. Through this program, medical and wellness professionals in Bellaire, East Jordan, Mancelona and Central Lake recommend materials for the library to purchase.
- To Deerhaven Family Dentistry in Traverse City, which is the winner of a 2021 Michigan Public Health Week Partnership Hometown Health Hero Award. Founded in 1985, the practice is located at 5217 N. Royal Drive.
Deerhaven is being recognized for its free days of dental care. Doctors with a Heart Day began in 1998 and provides a day of free dental services to area residents who cannot afford or do not have access to them. In 2015, the practice added free care for past and present military members around Veterans Day.