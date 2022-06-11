- To Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan and Michigan State University Extension volunteers, as well as Downtown Development Authority representatives, who recently planted flowers along Front Street in Traverse City.
Volunteers planted a half-dozen types of pollinator-friendly flowers — purchased by the DDA from Garden Goods — in boxes downtown. DDA reps also planted flowers in boxes by the Old Town parking deck and Union Street.
- To those who biked in Traverse City last Thursday for the Ride for Peace benefitting the World Central Kitchen, which gives meals to people impacted by the war in Ukraine.
- To the Northland Area Federal Credit Union members who recently gave $4,000 to the Hospice Angels Foundation.
The foundation supports terminally-ill people and their families.
- To Rotary Charities of Traverse City, the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Grand Traverse and Preserve Hickory Hills.
Rotary recently gave seed grants to NAMI-Grand Traverse and Preserve Hickory. NAMI was given $10,000 to begin the “Ending the Silence” program in local school districts. The program seeks to aid students with mental illness.
Preserve Hickory received a $10,000 award for way-finding tools for public parks Hickory Hills, Hickory Meadows and Hickory Forest.
- To Chelce Diaz. The Traverse City Pit Spitters baseball team recently announced Diaz won the 2022 Fan Food Contest with her fry bread taco. Fry bread is topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
The item is on the menu at Turtle Creek Stadium.
- To the Elk Rapids Elks who won the first regional championship game in the girls soccer program’s 26-year history on Thursday.
“I said, ‘What is missing that we’ve never gotten?’” Elks head coach Andrea Krakow said. “And they said a regional title. I said tonight’s your night. You make a choice. You show up, do the best you can and hopefully you make history. And they did.”
