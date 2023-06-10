- To Interlochen Golf Course Monday Night Ladies League members and the Traverse City Junior Golf Association. The two groups are working together to put on the Kate Peters Memorial Girls Golf Clinic next weekend at the Bay Meadows Family Golf Course. The clinic is “free to all girls,” as stated in an email to the Record-Eagle from Judy Myers, who was Peters’ longtime golf partner.
League members’ efforts are in memory of Peters, who died in December 2021 of pancreatic cancer, according to Myers’ message.
“We are very proud of this endeavor,” Myers wrote.
- To the students at Mancelona High School who recently spent a day doing yard work, picking up litter, sweeping park sidewalks, volunteering at the local baby pantry and tidying up flower gardens throughout the community, all in collaboration with the village, churches, residents and other organizations.
“Mancelona does an amazing job of being there for our kids throughout the school year,” said Mancelona High teacher Lori Derror. “We hope this day will show the gratitude we feel at MHS.”
- To 9-year-old Kennedy LaDouce, of Mancelona. The float designed and decorated by Kennedy and her mom took “Best Kids Entry” in the Bass Festival parade last Saturday.
“She was beyond excited and so surprised to win,” said her father Ryan.
- To Mackinac Island’s Lilac Festival, which is celebrating 75 years and is going on now through June 18. Guided walking tours and planting sessions, live music, a parade and more are on the schedule.
- To those behind the proposed Benzie Wellness and Aquatic Center, which was given a $2,360 Proposal Development Grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation. The grant helps nonprofit, community-based service entities fund health care-related projects.
The goal is to put the money toward “resources for its pre-development phase, which includes site acquisition and the design/costing phase of (the) project,” according to a release.
