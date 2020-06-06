- To our local World War II veterans as we mark 76 years since D-Day. Thank you for your service.
- To Sharon Workman. The Great Start Collaborative of Traverse Bay selected Workman for the Mary Merwin Voice for Children Award. Workman was chosen for her work with the Twilight Rotary Born to Read program and support of area families and kids.
- To Chateau Grand Traverse, which launched a partnership with Step Up Northern Michigan, a local nonprofit, in late March. Step Up provides meals to families who are homeless or in need.
Chateau Grand Traverse customers have the option to add a $5 donation to their orders, whether online or in-store. The winery will match every $5 donation made, up to $50 per order. More than 40 customers donated to the program, resulting in a $1,000 donation to Step Up.
- To those supporting the Community Response Fund, which announced four additional grants to organizations serving residents in Manistee County. The grants raise the CRF awards to nearly $17,000.
The fund was established by the Manistee County Community Foundation, the United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body to support area organizations on the front lines serving those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants awarded include $839 to the Manistee County Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 to Staircase Youth Services, $2,500 to the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for the Meals on Wheels program, and $2,500 to the Manistee Friendship Society.
- To Grand Traverse Area Retired School Personnel, who awarded 12 mini grants to area teachers in December. Each $125 award funds classroom supplies or activities.
- To the Executive Director of the Dennos Museum Center, Craig Hadley.
Midland County’s catastrophic flooding created a race against time for the rescue of the community’s cultural collections. Hadley didn’t think twice about helping when the Michigan Museum Association sent out an SOS call to museum professionals.
Hadley headed to the Herbert D. Doan Midland County History Center, one of three museums within Midland’s Heritage Park impacted by the flood. Doan History Center houses a collection of Midland-area archived photos, documents and artifacts. Hadley joined a crew of 25 volunteer professionals working against the clock to save the irreplaceable collection.
Museum officials expect the quick rescue response will allow for restoration of much of the collection.
