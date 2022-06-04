- To several oil and gas companies which contributed to the Otsego Community Foundation Tornado Response Fund, raising a total of $180,000.
The fund was created to help those affected by the May 20 tornado and will supply money for humanitarian relief, shelter and repairs.
The companies include: Riverside Energy in Traverse City; Muskegon Energy Company; Eastport Group, Johannesburg; Paxton Resources, Gaylord; HRF Exploration and Production, Gaylord; Miller Energy Company, Traverse City; NuEnergy Operating, Gaylord; VCP Michigan, Gaylord; Core Energy, Traverse City; West Bay Exploration, Traverse City; and Jordan Exploration, Traverse City.
- To Hunter Jones, Julia Flynn, Luke Venhuizen and Katelynn Dix, who all made history at the 48th Traverse City Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Meet, an all-star high school track and field event.
Benzie Central’s Jones set the Honor Roll record in the 1,600-meter run, taking the Ryan Shay Memorial Cup for a second time with a time of 4 minutes, 8.23 seconds. Traverse City Central runner Venhuizen’s 4:12.18 bested the previous meet record too, set by Jones in 2021 with a 4:14.65 that beat Shay’s record set in 1997.
Central’s Flynn set a new record for the Honor Roll 400-meter sprint and added her name to the school’s record books for the sixth time. She has the Trojan records in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs, and was on the record-breaking 3,200 and 1,600 relay teams.
Grand Traverse Academy senior Dix broke the meet long jump record by 3.25 inches, besting a mark held by Robin Eley since 1993.
- To the Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Engineering Academy students who won the Northern Michigan Startup Week Student Pitch Competition.
The high school team included Timothy Blausey, Benzie Central; Samuel Fikes, Traverse City West; Jeremiah Forro, Kingsley; Lily Kolbusz, Kingsley; and Mackenzie Womack, TC West, who presented an idea for an irrigation system that boosts sustainable agriculture in food- and water-insecure areas.
