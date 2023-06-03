- To Traverse City’s Pathfinder School, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
- To The Highlands resort in Harbor Springs, which gave away $115,000 from its “Chairs for Chair-ity” auction to two local organizations. The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation was given $75,000 for the Harbor Springs SK8 Park Fund and Habitat for Humanity received $40,000 for housing efforts in the region.
- To the Crossroads Resale Shop in East Jordan for donating $2,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan for volunteer recruitment and opportunities in Charlevoix County.
- To those volunteering their time this summer as part of the United Way of Northwest Michigan’s Summer of Service program, which launched Thursday in downtown Traverse City. Volunteers of all ages can contribute at a different organization each Thursday during the 10-week program.
- To the Boyne Country Community Center for creating and donating a splash pad at Peninsula Beach Park in Boyne City.
- To Kalkaska Middle School math teacher Brandi Clark, who was selected as one of Michigan’s 2023-2024 regional teachers of the year. Clark has been an educator for 14 years, with half her career spent at Kalkaska Middle School.
The Michigan Department of Education each year picks an educator from each of 10 regions to receive the designation of Regional Teacher of the Year, and the 10 together make up the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Committee. The panel makes recommendations to the MDE on educational issues in Michigan.
“I do my best to form relationships with my students so that they feel like they can trust me,” Clark said. “As a student, I had several teachers that I bonded with because they took a personal interest in me, so I try to do the same for my students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.