- To Honor Bank and its employees, who donated $6,500 to 28 local organizations through its Caring Through COVID-19 program. The bank offered $100 to each employee for a donation to an accredited 501©(3) community nonprofit of their choosing, according to a release. All of its employees participated.
- To local communities that got creative to keep residents safe while still honoring our fallen heroes on Memorial Day. Ceremonies and organized events proved few throughout the region Monday but some, like Northport, offered remembrance in a unique form.
The village’s community band came together to perform “rolling taps” — a ceremony that played residents through town to the tune of the somber composition via 17 thoughtfully spaced out band members. The group included a Northport fourth-grader, who joined his grandfather in performing.
“It was well-attended — but socially distanced,” said organizer Carrie Wadas, an oboist for the community band. “Except for a few rumbles of cars, all of the people in attendance were pretty quiet from the beginning of the event at the Northport sign, all the way through town to the cemetery. It was just touching.”
- To Hope College’s Amanda Bandrowski, who is the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region Senior Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.
The Hope senior and Traverse City St. Francis grad was considered for the national senior player of the year. Bandrowski was named an ITA All-American earlier this month.
- To Don Sattler, retired Traverse City Area Public Schools elementary school teacher. Since the quarantine started, Sattler said he plays a song on the top of the Munson Medical Center employee parking garage every Friday. He also plays at the Foster Family Community Health Center on the same day. His concerts only feature trumpet music that uplifts.
“I’ve done the national anthem on Good Friday. I’ve played ‘Amazing Grace,’” he said. “My intention was just to try to be an encourager. We keep calling our medical workers, you know, our greatest heroes. And so I just wanted to be an encouragement to them.”
