- To the Traverse City St. Francis baseball team, which had its remarkable Lake Michigan Conference win streak snapped, but extended its LMC title run in the same doubleheader.
The Gladiators split Thursday with Boyne City, dropping the opener 5-1, but rallied to capture the second contest 4-3. That gives the Glads their seventh consecutive Lake Michigan crown.
Their league win streak stops at 59 straight wins.
- To the Traverse City Waves organization, which announced the winners of its 2021 scholarships recently. The scholarships reward dedication to academic excellence and community service by varsity softball players in Grand Traverse County. Three graduating seniors from local high schools earned $500 apiece toward their college costs.
Traverse City Central’s Gabby Haddix was the recipient of the Barb Beckett Scholarship, Avery Hawkins of Kingsley won the Billie Drake Scholarship and Traverse City West’s Bell Gulliver was named winner of the Waves Scholarship.
The Waves have awarded $13,000 in scholarships over the past nine years.
- To Carol Kuesel, of Grand Traverse County, who received the 2021 Riparian of the Year Award from the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association. She works to protect inland lakes, especially in the East Bay Township forest lakes area — specifically Spider Lake.
- To Tracey Welch, who was announced the recipient of the Outstanding Woman Leader Award for her community activism during the Zonta Club of Traverse City’s “Hats Off to Women” luncheon on Wednesday.
Welch was lauded for her participation in a number of groups and activities including the United Way, Junior Achievement, Bike to Work Week, the Zombie Run, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church’s Gladhander, Habitat for Humanity, and a number of Zonta activities.
- To Newton’s Road, which received a Thriving Communities Grant from Rotary Charities for its Career Investigator for Northwest Michigan program.
The Career Investigator is a digital platform for eighth-12th-graders to explore opportunities in STEM-related — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — careers. This project builds upon a pilot design supported by a previous Rotary Charities seed grant “to help young people easily navigate STEM careers and connect to career pathways and regional employers,” according to a release from Newton’s Road.