- To entrepreneurs Norah Lautner, 10, and Aurora Jacobs, 9, who recently were selling candy, ice cream and homemade cake pops at their stand in Traverse City, while Aurora’s brother — Captain, 6 — gave temporary tattoos. They also plan to reopen the stand in the summer and advertise on Facebook.
- To Anthony McKean, of Cadillac. State Sen. Curt VanderWall gave an award to McKean at Clubhouse Michigan’s employment recognition event. McKean was honored for work at Club Cadillac, Blue Heron, After 26 Depot and Hope Network.
- To Northern Michigan E3 co-founder Courtney Wiggins, who was picked to receive the 2022 Sara Hardy Humanitarian Award from the Traverse City Human Rights Commission. E3 is a local nonprofit which supports diversity and equality for all residents and visitors.
- To those who helped Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region collect more than $74,000 from the community and Consumers Energy “Power of Home” matching campaign. Consumers matched half of every dollar given to a state Habitat for Humanity group.
- To the Frankfort Pines, Benzie Bus, Mari Heffelfinger and Carol Kraak. The Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce recently gave the 2021 Outstanding Business of the Year Award to the Frankfort Pines and the 2021 Community Impact Award to the Benzie Transportation Authority.
Service awards also were given to Heffelfinger and Kraak.
- To the Friendly Garden Club, which recently planted begonias, marigolds and ageratums in the Logo Garden at the Open Space in Traverse City. The flowers depict Michigan’s Lower Peninsula with a cherry on the Traverse City location and “TC 2022” across the bottom.
The garden is a yearly tradition dating to 1987, when the 99-year-old club celebrated Michigan’s 150th year as a state.
