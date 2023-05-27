- To Court Administrator Dawn Wagoner, who is retiring after 29 years with 86th District Court. She was hired by Grand Traverse County in 1994 and the majority of her career was with the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Services Division. Wagoner also was a district court probation officer and has received the “Rising Star” award from the Michigan Court Administration Association.
- To the Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region ReStore, which will soon celebrate its 20th anniversary. The ReStore opened in June 2003 and sells donated building supplies, furniture, hardware, tools and more to support the Habitat mission of building homes for working local families, as stated on its Facebook page and website.
- To AAA — The Auto Club Group for restarting its Tow to Go program for the 25th year. Tow to Go is a free service offering a ride to impaired drivers and their vehicles, and is active this weekend through 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the AAA website.
AAA membership isn’t required and the program can be reached at 855-286-9246.
- To the Benzie Area Historical Society for hosting the “Laying of the Lilacs” ceremony set for today at the Benzonia Township Cemetery to remember the area’s Civil War veterans. Headstone cleaning is also part of the event.
- To the 11 women who are candidates for this year’s National Cherry Queen, the ambassador for the National Cherry Festival, the Cherry Industry and the Traverse City area who earns a scholarship worth up to $8,250. Four finalists will be picked this evening from among Carmen Beemer, Coral Bott, Elizabeth Courtright, Estelle Eichberger, Julia Hardy, Emma McGuire, Savannah Mauk, Katherine Rathke, Callie Thomas, Lily Wazny and Angel Zoulek.
- To Austin Johnson and Cameron Cobb, two Auto Body program students at Northwest Education Services Career Tech who restored a 1995 Chevy Silverado owned by Doug Watson. Watson and a friend were in the truck when they were caught in the tornado that hit Gaylord last year.
Cobb, of Kalkaska, and Johnson, a Forest Area schools student, fixed the dented driver’s side door and side panel, shattered windows, and a caved-in tailgate. Thirlby Automotive donated paint and the students pitched in with the labor. They returned the truck to Watson on Wednesday.
“Seeing his reaction when he saw the truck, I think it made the whole thing worth it,” Cobb said.
