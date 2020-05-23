- To students, faculty and staff from Grand Valley State University’s Regional Center in Traverse City, who made donations of personal protective equipment to Munson Medical Center.
- To Kathy Stutzman, nurse manager on the cardiothoracic/COVID unit at Munson Medical Center and winner of the 2020 Dorothea Milbrandt Nurse Leader Award. The award is presented annually by the Michigan chapter of the American Nurses Association for excellence in building mentoring relationships with other nurses or students.
“I was taken aback; I was thrilled,” Stutzman said of the unexpected honor. “I don’t see myself as any more special than anyone I work with. We do it all together.”
- To Catholic Human Services, which plans to waive all out-of-pocket copays for medical professionals, first responders, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs and law enforcement officials. CHS offers therapy and counseling services.
- To those behind the Cybercrime Victim Support Initiative, which is now available free of charge to residents in 13 northern Michigan counties, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau. Those who’ve been victims of cybercrimes in the Grand Traverse region now can call or text 211 to report the crime and get some help to recover from it.
Their calls will go to a center in Grand Rapids that is staffed by trained United Way workers who will work with people on recovering their personal information and sometimes money, as well as teach them the red flags of cybercrime. They also take down the details of the crime so it can be entered into a database that keeps track of the latest ways people are being duped.
The initiative was launched by the Cybercrime Support Network and Heart of West Michigan United Way, which have partnered with the Heart of Florida United Way to implement a multi-state response to victims of cybercrimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.