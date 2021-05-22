- To the Friendly Garden Club, which planted more than 5,800 plants in this year’s Logo Garden display at the Open Space in Traverse City.
- To the Elk Rapids girls tennis team. The Division 4 regional on Thursday made for a special day for Elk Rapids, which qualified for the state finals for the first time in school history with a second-place finish.
“It’s just a really cool thing for the girls,” first-year Elks coach Keith Schulte said. “They had a teachable spirit.”
- To the Traverse City United lacrosse team, which trounced Petoskey 14-3 on Thursday in the regional quarterfinal at Thirlby Field. The victory marks the first playoff win in program history.
- To Lisa Balbach and Diane Bolton. Northwestern Michigan College selected computer information technology instructor Balbach as the Imogene Wise Faculty Excellence Award winner, and adjunct English instructor Bolton as the Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award winner. A student committee chooses the award winners.
- To the Traverse City West Middle School students who were named local winners in the America and Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance: Hannah Lantz, first place; Aubrey Lantz, second; and Alyssa Hagerman, third. Hannah’s essay advanced to the state competition.
- To Pathfinder and Eastern Elementary schools. Norte recently named Pathfinder its 2021 Most Bike-tastic Northern Michigan School. Nearly 40 percent of attendees ride their bikes to the school.
Eastern Elementary is the runner-up.
To the Huron Pines Resource Conservation and Development Council and the Au Sable Institute. The Consumers Energy Foundation recently provided Planet Awards to environmentally-focused projects in the state. Huron Pines in Gaylord earned $200,000 for the Protect Wild Places project; the Au Sable Institute in Mancelona obtained $125,000 for the Good Things Grow Here initiative.