- To the Mancelona community, which was given the “Guts and Grit” award at the recent Northern Lakes Economics Alliance symposium. The award honors the community for “enthusiastic economic development leadership, and encouraging a spirit of cooperation for the betterment for the community,” according to a release.
- To Grand Traverse Pie Company co-founder Denise Busley, who received the 2022 Community Philanthropy Leadership Award from the National Children’s Alliance in Washington, D.C. She was selected for fighting against child sexual abuse and her longtime support of the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
- To the dozens of Northwest Education Services Career Tech students who walked 4 miles on the TART Trail recently to raise funds for alumnus Hunter Javin, who was born with heart defects that affect his ability to pump blood.
The school’s National Technical Honor Society and Student Council worked with Hunter’s sister Serena Javin, a senior in Career Tech, to plan the event to assist with Hunter’s medical and travel expenses.
“It is very generous, very cool,” said Hunter.
- To students in the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program at Cadillac Innovation High School. The Missaukee Humane Society received help from the students: 13 volunteered to play with cats and dogs as part of their service learning project and they also donated chew toys, cat and dog food and cleaning supplies, which were purchased with a State of Michigan $100 Global Youth Services grant.
Students also raised matching funds by selling stickers.
To Kingsley High School graduate Kenna Savitri Marar, who was given the 2022 Digital Art and Design Excellence Award from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.
