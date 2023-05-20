- To those who participated in the 2023 Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Summit last week at the Interlochen Center for the Arts. More than 100 arts, culture and community leaders gathered with the shared purpose of furthering the arts in the 10-county region.
- To Traverse City’s SkyeLea Martin and Trillium Groove, who finished in second place in Michigan’s New Moon Songwriting Challenge. The contest attracted entries from 84 artists who submitted 38 songs in a variety of genres.
The inaugural competition’s goal is to “get local artists’ work in front of a manager, agent, festival director and other artists, but (it’s) also an excuse to create something new with another artist.”
Trillium Groove is an all-girl trio and features SkyeLea Martin on vocals, guitar and ukulele; Keagan Kalbfleisch on vocals and percussion; and Ruby Bardenhagen on piano and backing vocals. The three are students at Northwestern Michigan College.
- To the Grand Traverse Conservation District, which is holding its Native Plant Sale today at the Boardman River Nature Center, where more than 70 species of native plants can be purchased.
- To the Gaylord Blue Devils softball team and East Jordan Red Devils baseball team, which are both currently ranked No. 1 in their respective divisions in the latest rankings from their state coaches associations.
- To the Village of Northport, which has received Tree City USA status because of its “efforts to promote and care for public trees,” according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
- To Brethren’s Halle Richardson, who helped Lansing Community College advance to the upcoming National Junior College Athletic Association Softball World Series. The freshman left-fielder had three hits and four RBIs in the Stars’ win on May 13 that clinched a regional title and World Series berth.
