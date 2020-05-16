- To a group from the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center, which decided to donate about 150 hanging flower baskets grown by students in the Agriscience and Natural Resources Program to Munson Medical Center staff, and another 60 baskets to residents at the Grand Traverse Pavilions.
The hanging baskets are traditionally grown and sold as an annual fundraiser for the school’s Future Farmers of America chapter, but with the COVID-19 pandemic the group decided to donate the flowers.
- To the Suttons Bay Bingham Fire Department and motorists with decorated vehicles, who circled the block on Monday afternoon in Suttons Bay as a morale booster for Medilodge of Leelanau residents and staff.
- To Forest Area Federal Credit Union, which was named the 2019 Paul Bunyan Chapter Challenge winner. The event is a friendly competition to see which credit union volunteers the most hours per team and board member.
Forest Area volunteered an average of 22.5 hours per team and board member.
- To those supporting the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s Buy Local, Give Local Fund. The Munson Healthcare Foundation and Traverse City Area Public Schools on Tuesday were the latest recipients of the Buy Local, Give Local Fund.
Goodwill Inn/Street Outreach and the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center earlier received donations from the fund to support families and individuals affected directly and indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monetary donations to the campaign, which swelled to $61,275, were used to make purchases of goods and services at nearly 120 downtown businesses. The purchases then were donated to the four organizations.
