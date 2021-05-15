- To Interlochen Public Library, which is one of 200 libraries selected to participate in the American Library Association’s Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries program.
A $3,000 grant will help the facility host discussions about the opioid crisis and train staff to lead these conversations.
- To Talent Development Coordinator Lori Hodek and the staff at the Hagerty Center/Hawk Owl Cafe, who are the recipients of the 2021 team and staff Excellence awards at Northwestern Michigan College. The awards are “for going above and beyond expectations and embodying NMC values to make a significant impact on the college and learners in the past year,” according to a release.
The eight-member Hawk Owl Cafe staff took on operation of the main campus dining facility in December 2020.
- To Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs. A mobile unit that will reach out to area veterans is coming to the agency.
The mobile service unit is meant to reach veterans who may be unaware of the benefits they are entitled to and the services offered by the veterans agency.
It will travel to rural areas of the county, as well as to Leelanau County and to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians administration building, said Michael Roof, director of Veterans Affairs.
“The premise of it is just to get out and reach people, better than what we’re doing now,” Roof said. “It’s time to take it up a notch and provide services directly where people are.”
- To Chris Proctor, who played catcher for the Manistee Saints last summer and now is one step away from Major League Baseball. Proctor was called up to the roster of the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.
Proctor has been in the Tigers farm system since 2018 playing more than 300 games for the West Michigan Whitecaps. The 2020 minor league season was in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic, so instead he played with the Manistee Saints through a coaching friendship and finished the season as the team’s MVP.