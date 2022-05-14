- To those who helped Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan raise more than $165,000 at its recent Wine Event — enough to provide a mentor for 118 children.
The Real Estate One Charitable Foundation offered a 50-percent match for all funds raised through the May 1 auction. The fundraiser also was supported by the Boathouse Restaurant, Sorellina, 4Front Credit Union, Fox Motors and Michigan Planners.
“I’ve witnessed firsthand how crucial mentorship is for our children and the outpouring of support for not only this event but for our mission is a testament to our community’s commitment to our children,” said Bigs CEO Cecilia Chesney in a release.
- To the Manistee County Men Who Care group, which recently gave $5,100 to Habitat for Humanity.
The group has given away $106,000 to area organizations since it was started in 2015.
Habitat Spokesperson Steve Rogers said in a release the money will assist in the construction of wheelchair ramps for those who need them but can’t afford materials.
- To Doug Periard and Kris Herman. Suttons Bay High School’s Periard, after two wins on Thursday, became the second baseball coach in Leelanau County to recently achieve his 400th win — Glen Lake’s Herman reached the milestone at the end of April.
“We’ve been at it for a while,” Periard said. “It’s kinda cool that a couple of Northwest Conference coaches did it this year.”
To Moomers Homemade Ice Cream and its customers, the Plummer family and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library-Grand Traverse Region. The local Imagination Library
- recently received donations from Moomers.
Customers opted to round up their purchases, giving more than $800, and Moomers’ Plummer family offered additional money so a total of $1,000 was given to the literacy nonprofit.
The fundraiser helps 80 young local children get free books each month.
