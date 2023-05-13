- To the amazing showing by Traverse City Central Varsity Girls Tennis players who won the Big North Conference Championship meet Thursday after sweeping their Big North opponents in the regular season.
The Trojans won seven of eight flights — taking all four doubles and winning one-, two- and four-singles — as rival Traverse City West took the other flight title at three-singles and finished third overall.
“We have had a lot of tough matches against different styles of play from our opponents, so the girls were ready for whatever came their way,” said head coach Lisa Seymour. “I’m proud of the fight in them and for continuing the rich tennis tradition at Traverse City Central.”
- To our winners of the Hometown Health Hero Award, the Northern Michigan Opioid Response Consortium.
The grant-funded project stood out for their efforts in making overdose reversal drugs accessible in area schools, said Project Manager Joyce Fetrow, adding that overdoses can happen anywhere. The consortium is now working with public libraries and private schools to make naloxone a community resource.
“When we can collaborate with health care centers, local public health, and other community agencies, and everyone’s singing the same song, we’re doing some really great work,” Fetrow said.
- To the volunteer members of Safer Kids, Safer Schools, who are continuing the community conversation on school safety at three upcoming public sessions (6 to 8 p.m. next Tuesday and Thursday at the Traverse City Central High School cafeteria, and May 22, via Zoom, from 6 to 8 p.m.)
Sessions will highlight the task force’s draft report and small group discussions. The task force, convened in the wake of several horrific school shootings, seeks to find community solutions, as research has shown that fortifying the buildings won’t be enough, said co-founder Jay Berger. The group is hoping to engage more young men.
- To Bellaire senior Jacey Somers, the 2023 Record-Eagle Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Bellaire’s all-time leading scorer at 1,445 points had three 35-point and two 30-point games and scored in double figures in 23 out of 24 games. Somers averaged 15.8 a game, and her coach Brad Fischer remembers one game when Somers scored 10 points against Mancelona in under a minute to wheel her team back from down nine.
“It’s hard to find words to describe her other than ‘special’ or ‘phenomenal,’” said Fischer. “She’ll admit that she was born with the special ability and didn’t rest on her laurels. This was a once-in-a-lifetime player for our area and beyond.”
- To hometown writer Chasten Buttgieg, who spoke to the community Friday about his YA memoir, “I Have Something To Tell You.”
Buttigieg grew up in Blair Township and is currently on tour to talk about his experiences with homophobia in the wake of book bans about the subject.
He also is making books available to area students and libraries. He returned to Traverse City with his twins, Penelope and Gus, and his husband, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and said that raising kids close to his mom is important.
“Nothing beats Traverse City, there’s everything here,” he said.
